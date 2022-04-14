The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Trimmed by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $310.42 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.78 and a 200-day moving average of $359.92.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.