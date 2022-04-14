The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.42. 3,185,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

