The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $39.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of PSN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 68.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

