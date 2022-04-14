The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $41.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $33.90. 672,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Terex by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Terex by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Terex by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.