The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $27.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

IOT traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

