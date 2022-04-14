The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 94.0% in March

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 2,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,373. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

