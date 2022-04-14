The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCS. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TCS opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $413.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,071 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

