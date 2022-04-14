The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.87. 7,399,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234,513. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

