The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $184,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,459. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.