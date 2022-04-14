Tesco’s (TSCO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 263.39 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.88. The company has a market capitalization of £20.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

