Tesco PLC (TSCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.70 on June 24th

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.43) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

