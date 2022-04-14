Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.70

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.88. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

