TerraCredit Tops One Day Volume of $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

