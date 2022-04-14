TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Major Shareholder Revolve Capital Llc Buys 158,629 Shares of Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc acquired 158,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,533,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.