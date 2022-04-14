Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.10

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 120898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
TS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
