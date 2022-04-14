Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.10

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 120898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

