Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $153.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.99 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $123.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $668.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $675.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.13 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $818.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 1,715,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,814. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -145.72 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

