Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.19. Tellurian shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 908,826 shares changing hands.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 143,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

