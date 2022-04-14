Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given New €425.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €425.00 ($461.96) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $161.36 and a 52 week high of $229.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.83.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

