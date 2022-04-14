Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on TIIAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.29) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.