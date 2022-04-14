Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $23.50 on Monday. Tecsys has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

