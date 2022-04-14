Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Down 12.4%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $367.00 and last traded at $367.00. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCHBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.62.

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.