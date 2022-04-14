Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in March

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.0 days.

OTCMKTS TCHBF traded down $52.05 on Thursday, hitting $367.00. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $645.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.57 and a 200-day moving average of $506.62.

TCHBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

