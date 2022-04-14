Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 74,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 473,758 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $857.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

