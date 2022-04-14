Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 74,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 473,758 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $857.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
