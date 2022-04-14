Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $885.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

