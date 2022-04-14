Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRNX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Taronis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

