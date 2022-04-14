Targa Resources Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,833. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.93 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

