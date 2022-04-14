Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 64058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.05.

Tanfield Group Company Profile (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

