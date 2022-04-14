Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NYSE TALO opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 629,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,851,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

