Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 314,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

