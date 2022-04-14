TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 93.7% in March

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAGOF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien from €26.00 ($28.26) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

OTCMKTS TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.