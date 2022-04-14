T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) CEO John J. Sperzel III Acquires 30,000 Shares

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) CEO John J. Sperzel III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

