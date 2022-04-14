T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

