Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $88.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

