Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREF remained flat at $$91.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $82.27 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

