Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $119.40

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.40 and last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 9045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

