Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $119.40

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.40 and last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 9045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

