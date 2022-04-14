Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

