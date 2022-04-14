Supreme (LON:SUP) PT Lowered to GBX 230

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.34% from the company’s current price.

LON SUP opened at GBX 152.99 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. Supreme has a 12-month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.19). The firm has a market cap of £178.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

Get Supreme alerts:

About Supreme (Get Rating)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.