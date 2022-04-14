Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%.

SUPN traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. 524,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,699. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,443,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 119,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

