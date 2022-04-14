Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 5,000 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 7,473 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $30,639.30.

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $215,414.40.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 358,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.