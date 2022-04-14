Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $59.27 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $59.27 million and approximately $667,481.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.81 or 0.07540959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00093850 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,388,384 coins and its circulating supply is 351,066,615 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

