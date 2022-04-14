Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 58,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 309,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

