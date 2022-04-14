Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SGHC traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 728,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,554. Super Group has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

