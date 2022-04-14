SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in March

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SSY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of SunLink Health Systems worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

