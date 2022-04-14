Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.04.
TSE SU traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.23. The stock has a market cap of C$61.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
