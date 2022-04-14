Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.04.

TSE SU traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.23. The stock has a market cap of C$61.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.3695758 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

