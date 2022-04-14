Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,011 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Masco worth $47,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

MAS opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

