Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 56,431 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,431 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of National Retail Properties worth $46,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.