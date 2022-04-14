Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 418,873 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,873 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Hasbro worth $40,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.