Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $48.73 Million Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 469,970 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,731,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Rivian Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 41.15 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 51.40.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

