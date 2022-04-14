Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $48.32 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,318,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $274.21 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.