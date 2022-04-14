Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.03 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of IDEX worth $49,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.80. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

